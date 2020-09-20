BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez win with First Ice Cream

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez win their first win for “Ice Cream” after almost a month of its premiere, it is the first win for the singer in South Korea.

YG’s girl group is keeping busy a few weeks before the release of “The Album”, their next comeback and with which they hope to add and break new records, the idols registered 800 thousand pre-orders, so BLINK’s expectations are very high . This victory is the first they have obtained with their collaboration “Ice Cream”.

This weekend a new episode of Inkigayo, one of the Korean music shows, aired. BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” was nominated for appearing in the top 3 of the week and although it competed with other artists, managed to obtain more than 6 thousand points and was crowned as the winner, this is the first Korean trophy that Selena Gomez has won in her race.

Winning is not that easy, because despite not having obtained a score for album sales, since they did not release the physical single, their position in the charts and the voting of local fans helped them to obtain the first place, they were She hopes that the collaboration will add a series of wins over the next week, as she still has a chance of being nominated in other programs.

On social networks, BLINK celebrated the victory of the girls with Selena Gomez, who has proven to be a great admirer and friend of the girls. Although they have not been able to meet in person properly, the celebs have been in contact via video call, even making plans to celebrate the new year together.

“Ice Cream” has also had a great presence in the United States, it was even placed on the Billboard chart, they also sold official merch with the theme of ice cream and all the girl power of the summer. The MV already registers more than 260 million views on YouTube, they also revealed the lyric video, which already has 6 million views.

Each of the girls appears in their rooms in true home style as they sing the single in English and invite BLINK to learn the song. Have you already tried?

Recently, the girls of BLACKPINK also starred on the cover of ELLE magazine.



