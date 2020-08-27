BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez to premiere Ice Cream

Get ready for the premiere of Ice Cream, the BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez collaboration. The YG girl group and the “Rare” star are ready to show their pink side and all their girl power with this K-pop song. There are only a few hours until the MV between these two female figures of music is revealed.

BLINK is willing to break the records set by “How You Like That” and surpass those marks on platforms like YouTube. The expectation could boost the figures for the Ice Cream MV, as the fandom of Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, who collaborated in the production of the Korean pop single, will be added.

What you should know for its premiere is that the official video will be released at 11 at night on August 27 on the BLACKPINK channel, we leave you the official hours:

August 27th

10:00 PM Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras

11:00 PM Mexico, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia

August 28

12:00 AM Chile, Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Cuba, Paraguay, Dominican Republic

1:00 AM Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay

6:00 AM Spain

Apparently there will be a countdown minutes before the premiere, it is not known if the girls will make any special transmission, you can activate the notifications of their YouTube channel so as not to miss any details.

You can also pre-save “Ice Cream” from the official site, so you can listen to the song from the first minutes of its release. It is expected that this August 26 the MV trailer will be revealed and the first seconds of the song will be released. This collaboration promises to show the girl power of K-pop, and it is also Selena’s first project with Korean idols.

To promote “Ice Cream”, the ice cream brand Serendipity will create an exclusive flavor inspired by BLACKPINK called “Cookies & Cream Remix”, Selena has already revealed the first teaser of this summer collaboration with which they seek to conquer the music charts.



