BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez premiere Ice Cream

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez look more radiant than ever in the MV for Ice Cream, the collaboration of the singer of ‘Rare’ and the members of the K-Pop group has finally just premiered, have you seen the music video?

BLACKPINK is at a great time in their career as after the release of their latest mini album ‘Kill This Love’, their fans kept asking YG Entertainment to give Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé a new comeback. This is how at the beginning of 2020 the company announced that the idols would be back very soon to offer new music to BLINK.

During the month of July, BLACKPINK surprised their fans by releasing ‘How You Like That’, the first song from their upcoming album that is just a taste of everything Korean idols are preparing for their new comeback.

For the release of their first full album ‘THE ALBUM’, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé decided to release a single with Selena Gomez, the long-awaited collaboration titled Ice Cream caused many expectations among the fans of the singers from the first moment.

Although it was speculated that the surprise collaboration that the idols would launch would be with Ariana Grande, shortly after it was revealed that the interpreter of ‘Thank U Next’ did participate in the creation of Ice Cream. OMG!

The music video for ‘Ice Cream’ shows us funny interactions between Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK, the beginning of the MV begins with the American singer wearing a swimsuit and a very summery look while singing the first part of the song from an ice cream truck , followed by the powerful rap of Lisa, who dazzled BLINK with her black and pink hair, living up to the name of the K-Pop group.

Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo have fun riding their bikes and dancing to the Ice Cream choreography. The MV offers us colorful and fun locations and incredible outfits, its cute concept and the rhythm of the song is the ideal way to say goodbye to summer while enjoying a delicious ice cream.

The lyrics of the song, in which Ariana Grande participated, talk about a girl who is as cold as ice but inside is the opposite, her sweet heart is capable of making anyone melt such as ice cream in the mouth of that special person.



