BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez could launch a …

The girls are BLACKPINK will release a collaborative song and could be with Selena Gomez. After a long wait, BLACKPINK returned to the music scene with their single How You Like That, but this piece of music was just the first of several releases before the release of their first full album.

For their August song BLACKPINK shared a mysterious teaser photo that announced a collaboration, and although many fans suspected it would be a song alongside Ariana Grande, it appears that Selena Gomez is the star who worked alongside the girl group.

Neither BLACKPINK nor Selena Gomez have confirmed this collaboration, but a Korean media recently stated that these girls would have reunited efforts in the preparations for a second single for the YG Entertainment group before the release of their album.



