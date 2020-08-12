BLACKPINK and Selena announce musical collaboration

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez announce a great collaboration and it will premiere on August 28. With almost 2 weeks of waiting, the K-pop group is ready to surprise with all the girl power next to Sel. After the rumors that circulated on social networks, the news was finally confirmed and these two female celebs will make the best musical combination.

Through their social networks, YG, the group’s agency, confirmed the collaboration between Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK as the second pre-release of their new upcoming comeback. The name of the song has yet to be revealed, but it will premiere on August 28.

Selena also shared the news on Twitter and Instagram, assuring that she was very excited about this K-pop project. It is the first time that the singer collaborates with a Korean group, for its part, BLACKPINK adds one more to its list, as Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga have already worked with them.

The BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez collaboration will premiere at 11 p.m. on August 28, (Mexico time) and you can now pre-book the launch through this link, so you don’t miss the premiere.

BLINK shared their excitement after the announcement and trending the term SelPink, a combination of their names, and some adopted Selena as ‘the fifth’ member of the group. ”

The collaboration teaser only shows BLACPINK and Selena’s name in vintage letters, in addition to the colors black and pink. What will your concept be? Both artists are talented and successful, “How You Like That” broke records and “Rare” was a great musical comeback for the singer.



