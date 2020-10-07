BLACKPINK and BTS face off at the Music Awards

K-Pop: BLACKPINK and BTS compete for the title of Best Pop Group at the next MTV Europe Music Awards 2020

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) announced their nominees, and K-Pop is more present than ever in the history of the ceremony.

BTS has received five nominations this year while BLACKPINK took three. Lady Gaga, who garnered seven nominations, leads overall as the artist with the most nominations, idols and Justin Bieber are finalists with five each.

Nominations for K-Pop

BTS’s “Dynamite” is nominated for Best Song, along with DaBaby’s “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me”, and “The Box.” Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd with “Blinding Lights”.

BTS is also nominated for Best Pop Artist, with other nominees including Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Little Mix.

Nominees for the Biggest Fan Award include BTS, BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

BTS and BLACKPINK are nominated for the Best Group award, along with 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, and Little Mix.

BTS also earned a nomination for Best Virtual Live, and the MTV EMA described the event as “Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream.” This may be referring to their upcoming online concert “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E”, which will take place on October 10-11.

Her fellow nominees are J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Maluma and Post Malone. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” get a nod for Best Collaboration.

Nominees for this year’s Best Korean Performance at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards have also been announced.

This year’s nominees are ASTRO, KARD, VICTON, EVERGLOW, and Stray Kids. Previous winners of the Best Korean Performance title have included EXO in 2013, B.A.P in 2014 and 2016, BTS in 2015, GFRIEND in 2017, LOONA in 2018, and ATEEZ in 2019.

BTS triumphs at the MTV EMAs

Last year, BTS won Best Group, Best Live, and Biggest Fans awards from the MTV EMAs. They also won Best Group and Biggest Fans in 2018, and took home the Best Korean Performance award in 2015.

The MTV EMA 2020 will air globally on MTV on November 8. Voting is open until November 2 on the official website.

What do you think of the many nominations for BTS and BLACKPINK? What awards do you think they will take home? Tell us in the comments.



