BLACKPINK and aespa often get blasphemy lately, Korean netizens reveal the reason

South Korean netizens recently discussed the girl group BLACKPINK and AESPA, which recently often received blasphemous comments.

This was revealed in a post on the Pann site, which stated that BLACKPINK and AESPA have recently received many blasphemous comments from netizens.

The netizen then gave several examples of blasphemous posts against the two groups, ranging from accusations of plagiarism against AESPA, to posts about the comparison of the two groups.

Even though according to him, BLACKPINK is currently the best K-Pop girl group and AESPA is the best rookie girl group.

In response to the post, other South Korean netizens commented: