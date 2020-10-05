BLACKPINK achieves YouTube success with Lovesick Girls

We loved BLACKPINK’s new album and Lovesick Girls has already shown its popularity with astonishing numbers on YouTube.

It’s only been a few days since YG Entertainment’s girl group released THE ALBUM, while BLACKPINK’s songs captivated their fans, the MV for Lovesick Girls conquered YouTube and reached its first 100 million views in a short time. details below.

THE ALBUM showed us a new musical era for Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie that responded to the multiple requests of their fans around the world, who had been waiting for a new comeback and the idol group’s first full album.

This material came with great surprises such as a collaboration with Selena Gomez and another with rapper Cardi B. However, the title song for this record production has also gained strength thanks to the support of the BLINKs.

THE NEW BRAND OF LOVESICK GIRLS ON YOUTUBE

BLACKPINK’s most recent music video showed us more than just a new song, we also saw the performing skills of the four idols, who spread a special vibe to all of their followers.

Lovesick Girls has already surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, and this brand was possible only after 75 hours of its launch. Wow

This happened thanks to the great support that the girls received from their fans in different countries, since in addition to being a highly anticipated comeback, they surprised with their musical proposal and the characteristic touch of this group.

Lovesick Girls is the fourth fastest video from the idol group to reach 100 million views, but we know the number will continue to grow nonstop.

