BLACKPINK 13th Cup ‘How Like Like’ song

BLACKPINK plugs end up winning trophies in music programs with the song ‘How You Like That’.

On Friday (31/07) the song ‘How You Like That’ by BLACKPINK was ranked first in the ‘Music Bank’ program.

The song “How You Like That” managed to excel after winning a total of 6082 points on this week, beating the song “Maria” Hwasa MAMAMOO who got 4262 points.

This is the 13th trophy that BLACKPINK has won since holding a comeback with the pre-release song ‘How You Like That’.

Unfortunately BLACKPINK can not welcome their victory trophy directly today.

Congratulations to BLINK from BLACKPINK!

