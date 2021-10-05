Blackout Of Social Networks Revealed That Part Of Society Is Nomophobic

Social Networks: The blackout of social networks on Monday (4) revealed chaos far beyond a technological issue. We live in a society increasingly dependent on digital content and this can pose serious risks to your physical and mental health. People had to spend hours without access to their favorite digital content and many revealed how dependent they are on these tools.

Through this event, I monitored people’s behavior during and after the return of social networks. If, while the blackout lasted, the person picked up his cell phone to constantly look for something to do or analyzed whether he had already returned. If the person sought other social networks, this already serves as a warning for a possible addiction. Depending on the degree that it affected, revealing the size of the problem.

It is necessary to remember that a short time ago we did not have these networks and we lived. What happens today with self-indulgence so that we are not able to use other means and arguments in everyday life? To find out if the person is suffering from this addiction, see some situations that happened to many users during this time when the applications were down.

He stood looking at his cell phone not knowing what to do;

I would enter applications constantly to see if it was back;

You got into apps you didn’t use and got lost;

He felt agony;

Existential Void;

He became impatient and/or irritated;

He had the impression of receiving notification;

Mood change.

If you experienced some or many of these symptoms during the day yesterday, it’s a good idea to turn on the warning sign, as these symptoms are related to nomophobia. To make matters worse, there are cases in which the person feels this absence so much that they may experience nausea, sweating, among other physical symptoms.