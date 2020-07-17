Blackmagic launches a camera that records in 12K

Currently 4K has been established almost as a resolution standard on screens and monitors. This is good news since image quality is better with the arrival of a technology that is increasingly present in mobile cameras. But it is a fact that the image quality is constantly evolving and it was already being talked about that this year we could see the first recordings in 8K, but this may already be in the past. The reason comes from the hand of the manufacturer Blackmagic with its new cameras that record in 12K

Cameras that record 3 times 4K

The resolution improvements are noticeable if you have a monitor that supports the technology you have. It is true that in the field of high definition many details are captured and that is evident from 720p to 1080p, but it is that later the reference is a multiplication of this second resolution. The proof is in 4K, which is four times 1080p and which transfers unparalleled quality.

But in recent years we have already seen the arrival of 8K on the market, a technology that will be difficult to introduce since there are still many homes that do not have a television with a directly lower resolution. High definition is very cheap and is the current queen, but imaging professionals look to the future as Blackmagic has done with its 12K camera.

Yes, you have read well we are talking about the next frontier in the world of image capture and the firm has already presented its proposal. In case you do not know, this company offers some of the best professional cameras with which to record movies and fights with the RED firm (the same one that the Hydrogen presented, which was the first mobile to record 8K) for being chosen by the producers .

In this case we are talking about the URSA Mini Pro 12K, which is equipped with an 80 MPX sensor and supports a 12K resolution at up to 60 frames per second. Its 120288 x 6480 Super 35 sensor with 14 stops of dynamic range and a native ISO of 800. For the walking user, this translates to superior video quality with softer, more natural color and lighting. It also has an 8K slow motion system at 110 FPS and 4K Super 16 at 220 FPS.

A camera with 12K when the arrival of the 8K is awaited

Don’t you think about the arrival of the 8K this year? Well, you may be surprised, since the classic Real Madrid-Barcelona was recorded in 8K and you did not know it. But the fact is that this improvement has been developing for years and not less than two months ago that in Europe it began to carry out tests to broadcast in 8K. However, the arrival of Blackmagic’s URSA Mini Pro 12K comes to break the market entirely and provide more options for video post-production. Now, to reproduce native content in this resolution we will have to wait.



