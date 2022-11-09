Blackburn Striker Ben Brereton Diaz Suddenly Became Manchester United’s January Target.

Manchester United were expected to continue their nine-game winless streak last Sunday when they faced a struggling Aston Villa team who had invited Unai Emery as their new manager.

Instead, Villa, taking advantage of the infamous refusal of the new manager, completely outplayed the Red Devils and eventually won a famous 3-1 victory, condemning United to a fourth defeat of the season.

Eric ten Hag’s team did not play particularly well due to fatigue, which was the main reason for the weak performance.

A striker is required at United

The coach’s calls for selection, including the decision to play Donny van de Beek instead of the disqualified Bruno Fernandes, led to spectacular backfires.

The defeat exposed the need to strengthen in the attacking areas of the field, given the form and number of injuries available to the coach.

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Díaz, although West Ham are currently leading the race to sign him. #MUFC [@FootballLeagueW] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) November 8, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was last season’s top scorer with 24 goals, has scored only three goals so far, and only scored one in the Premier League.

He looks unsuitable for Ten Hag’s demands and looks like a shadow of his former self. There are also constant rumors linking the Portuguese with a move in January itself.

Marcus Rashford has been the team’s top scorer with seven goals so far, but has been fickle at best, missing many golden-edged chances.

Anthony Martial’s recurring injury problems mean he has hardly played a role, having only started once in the Premier League so far.

United have been linked with a number of strikers, both young and old, with Joao Felix, Cody Gakpo and Eric Choupo-Moting, the latest names to be added to the list.

Ben Brereton Diaz the answer?

Another unusual and left—wing name entered the battle – Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers. At the moment, the Chilean has scored nine league goals, and scored 22 goals last season.

His impressive performances have alerted top clubs, and in recent weeks United have been sending scouts to watch him.

The Reds are not the only potential suitors in England, Tottenham, West Ham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Wolverhampton are among the contenders for the title.

The 23-year-old’s options also include European clubs such as Sevilla, Ajax, Union Berlin, Atalanta, Sassuolo and Salernitana.

His contract ends next summer, and there’s a good chance Diaz won’t sign an extension.

Now Blackburn need to decide whether to let him leave for free in the summer while he helps them get promoted this season.

Sources told 90min that “a deal worth more than £10 million could be enough to convince Rovers to sell in January, despite the damage it could do to their promotion bid.”

Diaz has proven himself well in the Championship and has played regularly for Chile, but it remains to be seen whether he can consistently perform in the Premier League.