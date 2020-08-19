BlackBerry Rising: New Phones Arriving in 2021

Onward Mobility, a US-based mobile security company, announced that it will produce BlackBerry branded smartphones in 2021. According to the company, these BlackBerry branded phones will appear as security-focused and 5G-supported devices. Other features of these phones are currently unknown.

In a news we shared with you at the beginning of 2020, we mentioned that the legendary smartphone brand “BlackBerry” was put on the dusty shelves of history. Because TCL, which owns BlackBerry, made a statement on the subject and announced that it would not produce phones with the BlackBerry brand from now on. Now there has been a new development in this regard. It seems that BlackBerry branded phones will be among us again in 2021.

There is a company based in the USA that we haven’t heard of until today. This company named “Onward Mobility” continues its studies on the security of mobile devices. When we look at the company’s social media accounts and official website, we cannot get detailed information about how long it has been in this sector. However, the website of this company is currently full of the BlackBerry brand and the company declares that it will produce the BlackBerry brand in 2021.

Here is an image on the official website of Onward Mobility.

BlackBerry was one of the hugely popular manufacturers before touchscreen phones were launched. However, the widespread use of touch screens, the iOS and Android ecosystems becoming more popular day by day, made BlackBerry difficult. As such, the company left all of its smartphone operations to TCL. As we have just mentioned, TCL announced earlier this year that it will not produce BlackBerry phones.

When we look at the official website of Onward Mobility, it is stated that BlackBerry phones that will appear in 2021 will be security-oriented devices. According to the company’s statement, these smartphones will offer users high-level security with various end-to-end encryption features. In addition, it is clearly emphasized on the website that these smartphones will have 5G connection support.

In the statements made by Onward Mobility, we see that 2021 model BlackBerry phones will be developed in cooperation with FIH Mobile. This company is a joint venture established by BlackBerry and Foxconn. However, Onward Mobility doesn’t say anything about the technical specifications of these phones.

There are no reports or claims about 2021 BlackBerry phones. This makes these smartphones more mysterious. However, according to a report on the 9to5Google website, the 2021 model BlackBerry phones will have a physical keypad. The coming days will show how a smartphone with a physical keypad will be met by consumers in 2021.



