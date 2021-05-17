Black Widow: Unprecedented Scene Has Natasha And Yelena In Electrifying Escape

Black Widow: Marvel Studios released an unprecedented scene from their next film, Black Widow, during the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 ceremony. In the teaser presented, the “sisters” Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) flee from one murderer in intense pursuit.

The scene seems to happen right after the reunion between the two. It is still unclear what prompted Avenger to look for her Russian family, but previous trailers suggest it has something to do with her past.

In addition to the electrifying action, the preview also shows a little of the dynamics between the sisters. During the promotion for the film, the studio suggested that the duo will have a complicated relationship, with moments of struggle and connection.

Check out the teaser below:

Black Widow: what’s the story of the movie?

Production will take place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, when Natasha was considered a fugitive from the government.

According to the synopsis, the heroine will face the dark parts of her profession when a dangerous conspiracy arises linked to her past. Pursued by relentless force, Natasha will have to deal with the broken relationships she left behind when she became an Avenger.

The film will feature new characters, who were important in the protagonist’s life before she joined S.H.I.E.L.D. Among them, Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Yelena, who should assume the mantle of Black Widow at the MCU.

After being delayed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Black Widow opens in theaters and Disney + on July 9. The year 2021 also includes the launch of other MCU productions, such as Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Os Eternos.