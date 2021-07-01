Black Widow Sequel Maybe Coming

Black Widow sequel is coming. If Marvel gets the green light, a Black Widow sequel could come. Director Cate Shortland also revealed which character the sequel will focus on.

A sequel may come for Marvel’s new movie Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson, the lead role of the movie, which will be released in the US on July 9, was also announced. People can’t imagine a Black Widow without Johansson. But the director of the movie made a statement about this situation.

Scarlett Johansson won’t be in Black Widow sequel

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, director Cate Shortland announced that Black Widow 2 could be filmed. But if Marvel decides to make a sequel, it won’t feature Johansson’s character Romanoff. When asked about the possibility of a sequel, Shortland said:

“I’m thinking of following a different character, yes. I think Scarlett is really happy to leave the team, as you know she is not the last person to leave. She has decided she wants to go and I don’t think she’ll want to go back right now.”

There are some predictions about who the new Black Widow will be. According to these estimates, it is stated that actress Florence Pugh, who plays Romanoff’s sister, will be the new Black Widow. Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova in Black Widow. The biggest factor supporting these predictions is that Yelena Belova has a supporting role in the Hawkeye series broadcast on Disney Plus TV. In December 2020, Variety reported that Florence Pugh will reprise the role of Yelena Belova. Although the developments are not certain, considering all the information above, it makes a lot of sense. Still, we need to wait for an official statement from Marvel.