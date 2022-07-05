Black Widow Secretly Explained Why Zemo Never Attacked the Red Room

The Black Widow’s investigation of the Red Room and her Widow’s agents revealed why Baron Zemo had little interest in destroying the organization. Since his appearance, Zemo has been very effective in eliminating superpowered humans, destroying the Avengers by killing HYDRA. and the Super Soldier Flag-Smasher, as well as preventing the creation of more Super soldier serum by killing Dr. William Nagel. However, he never tried to attack another organization that produced deadly operatives: the Red Room.

The agents of General Drakov’s Black Widow seemed to be the main targets for Baron Zemo as another form of super soldier. Carefully trained since childhood, the Widows were very experienced in combat and espionage. Chemical changes in their brains made them loyal to the Red Room, and also focused them on completing their missions. Black widows like Natasha Romanoff have even been selected based on their genetic potential, suggesting an innate advantage over the typical soldier. Romanoff’s long career as a prized Avenger also showed that the skill set she gained in the Red Room was comparable to that of her enhanced and alien teammates.

While Widows rank first on the MCU’s list of Earth’s deadliest fighters, Black Widow shows that they are not superhumans, but rather represent the peak of natural human potential. Zemo’s efforts were focused on eliminating artificial enhancements such as the Supersoldier serum. Having no real superpowers in the strict sense of the word, Widows did not pose such an extraordinary threat to humanity that Baron Zemo saw in the Avengers, Winter Soldiers and Flag Crushers.

Why were the widows of the Red Room less of a threat

“Black Widow” demonstrated that the Red Room focused on training, rather than unnaturally improving the abilities of its agent. The opening credits included examples of training with firearms and gymnastics, and even more Widows were seen practicing combat positions and perfecting their movements when Natasha’s team entered the Red Room. The proclaimed uniqueness of the Red Room’s only super-soldier agent, Taskmaster, implied that her improvements were not replicated in Widows. Everything that Black Widows could do was studied, so potentially anyone could become just as experienced with the right training and talent.

By showing how dangerous widows are, Black Widow has made them more vulnerable compared to their superhuman and nonhuman counterparts. When Natasha and Elena Belova pulled the Red Guard out of prison, he fell from a high wall, but he could still get up and start climbing again. However, during an earlier chase scene in Budapest, one of the Widows chasing Natasha and Elena suffered enough damage from falling from a height, including breaking her leg, and Drakov killed her. Elena’s comment that “I doubt that a god from outer space should take ibuprofen after a fight” once again emphasized that, despite all their training, Widows still faced the human limitations of pain and physical injuries.

The destruction of Sokovia convinced Zemo that superhumans have a greater ability to cause destruction and must be stopped. He was not interested in stopping threats to global security, but in stopping the growing damage caused by people with superpowers. The Red Room used its Black Widow agents to inflict incredible harm, but it was harm that humanity was naturally capable of. The Black Widow made it clear that Widows are too human to bother Baron Zemo compared to super soldiers.