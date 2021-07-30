Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson May Have Lost R$254 Million

Black Widow: Actress Scarlett Johansson, protagonist of the film Black Widow, decided to sue Marvel after the joint release of the feature on the Disney+ streaming platform. Even though it hit box office records – the film grossed around R$1.1 billion when it was released – revenue dropped dramatically and sources close to the actress say she may have lost R$254 million (about US$50 million) due to the release. on Disney streaming.

Scarlett Johansson argues that Marvel Studios contracted to release Black Widow in theaters only, guaranteeing a window of time between its release in theaters and on streaming platforms. However, with the launch of the service, the box office of cinemas was affected.

The dual-release strategy was adopted by major studios because of the Covid-19 pandemic. If before, movie fans had to wait a time window of approximately three months between the end of theater screenings and the film’s streaming availability, now they can count on the simultaneous premiere and watch the release directly from their home.

In addition to the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) film, other Disney+ productions, such as Cruella, also adopted the strategy.

Learn more about Black Widow

The new Marvel movie tells the story of Natasha Romanoff (Johansson), showing more about her origins and how she began to become a supreme agent for the KGB. Pursued by the government itself, the heroine’s journey is portrayed, highlighting one of the fans’ favorite characters.

Currently, the film is playing in all Brazilian cinemas and also at Disney+, through the payment of an additional fee of R$69.90 for Premier Access.

Did you like this news? Leave your comment below