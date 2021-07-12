Black Widow: Post-Credit Scene Connects Two Disney+ Series

Black Widow: Famous for its post-credits scenes full of stunning detail and adding a lot to the narrative, Marvel released Black Widow last Friday (9). The feature, starring Scarlett Johansson, has a very interesting sequence after the credits go up.

Now, with the Disney+ series, Phase 4 of the MCU has taken on a new lease of life. With the release of WandaVision, Falcão e o Soldado Invernal and Loki, the streaming has been drawing the attention of comic book fans and ensuring an unmissable connection with all these stories. And then there’s the big question of the multiverse, which makes it even more fun.

Understand the Black Widow post-credits scene

The scene in question takes place in 2024, although the film’s events are set right after Captain America: Civil War, 2016. In this way, what is shown takes place more or less during the narrative that showed the rise of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America, right?

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) visits Natasha Romanoff’s grave. In order for the visit to make even more sense to her, the character whistles to his sister, just as he did when he was a child. It is up to her this time by Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who blows her nose.

As a result, audiences learn that Yelena is working with such an imposing figure — she had also helped John Walker (Wyatt Russell) earlier.

It is from this point that the countess gives Yelena some information about the whereabouts of the man who had supposedly killed her sister: in this case, Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). However, we know that this is not quite true, considering that Natasha would have sacrificed herself.

In Gavião Arqueiro, which should be released by the end of 2021 in streaming, Yelena will appear seeking revenge. And since we now know who she’s working for, it’s quite possible that in the future Thunderbolts will be introduced to the MCU.

Let’s wait for news!