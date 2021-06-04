Black Widow: New Trailer Shows Romanoff in Action

Black Widow: Marvel Studios has released a new Black Widow trailer. In the video, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) revisits her past to fight alongside her family. Check out the preview.

“In Black Widow, an action-packed spy thriller from Marvel Studios, Natasha Romanoff-The Black Widow confronts the dark parts of her profession when a dangerous conspiracy connected with her past emerges. Pursued by a relentless force that wants to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left when she became an Avenger,” says the film’s official synopsis.

The film will introduce new characters, who were important in the protagonist’s life before she entered the S.H.I.E.L.D. Among them, Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Yelena (Florence Pugh), who is expected to assume the mantle of Black Widow in the MCU.

Cate Shortland (The Berlin Syndrome) directs the film, which has a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Godzilla vs. Kong), from a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (Two Sides of Love).

After being delayed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Black Widow opens in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9th.