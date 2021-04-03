Black Widow: new Marvel trailer with Scarlett Johansson

This Saturday (3), Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the Black Widow movie. With production scheduled for July in theaters and Disney +, the production should reach the public more than a year later, with successive postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the plot, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) will have to deal with a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past as a spy. The film is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and is set to feature Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) as the heroine’s successor at the MCU.

Check out the new Black Widow trailer below.

Black Widow opens July 9.