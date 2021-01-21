Black Widow: movie may be delayed due to pandemic

After Morbius, it is now Black Widow’s turn to be delayed because of the new coronavirus pandemic. According to Variety, Marvel is now considering another delay so as not to lose audiences who don’t want to take chances in theaters.

The decision has not yet been made official, however, if the situation does not improve as countries advance in vaccination, the studio should play the launch for the second half. Currently the film is scheduled to premiere on May 7.

Another option for the studio would be to release the film directly on Disney +. In 2020, Mulan had a launch in the streaming service, with an additional cost to subscribers. That would be an option, if Marvel doesn’t want to postpone it again, without giving up a “box office”

Phase 4

After a year of waiting, the MCU finally reached Phase 4 with the debut of WandaVision. The production is also the first official series to integrate the Marvel movie universe and will have a direct connection to the studio’s future productions.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) will have to deal with a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past as a spy. The film is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and is set to feature Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) as the heroine’s successor at the MCU.