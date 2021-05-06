Black Widow: Marvel Heroine and The Coach Face Off in New Photo

Black Widow: This Tuesday (5), USA Today released a new image of the film Black Widow, showing Natasha Romanoff in a fight with The Coach. Scarlett Johansson’s character has been a mainstay of the MCU since her debut in Iron Man 2. Now, after her death in Avengers: Endgame, the powerful assassin will finally have her first solo feature.

The events of Black Widow lie between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, with Marvel heroes spread out after being divided into factions.

Forced to flee, Natasha’s past will begin to overtake her and she will have to join some people from her past to face The Coach. These people represent a kind of family, which includes the maternal figure Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), the father figure Alexei Shostakov, also known as Red Guardian (David Harbor), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), an ally sister.

In the photo released, the Black Widow and the Trainer meet on a bridge at night, with a mountainous backdrop in the background. Both are in the same posture, squatting on the floor and apparently preparing for a fight.

The Coach’s identity still remains a secret, but some have speculated on who might be behind the mask. He is someone who has a connection to the Red Room, the training center for Black Widows. Yelena Belova points out in the trailer that the villain is now in control of the place, but it is still unclear what this means.

Anyway, the new character promises. One of the villain’s skills includes being able to imitate any opponent’s fighting style and, although Natasha has already proven her strength, she has never had to fight herself before.

Black Widow hits theaters and Disney + on July 9. Be sure to check it out!