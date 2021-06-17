Black Widow: Marvel Film Earns First Reviews

Black Widow: In a few weeks, Black Widow, the new Marvel movie will finally be released in theaters. Alongside this, in Disney+ streaming, the production will also be available through the Premier Access feature. Some people, however, have already checked the film and expressed themselves through social media with their initial criticisms and impressions.

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com, for example, shared with his Twitter followers that this was the best solo film by a hero made by Marvel so far.

“From beginning to end, the movie is great. There are excellent surprises, emotional moments of the character in violent action and Scarlett Johansson finally manages to put it all down on paper. Director Cate Shortland nailed it,” he wrote.

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

In addition to Johansson, Black Widow’s cast also features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbor as Alexei, O-T Fagbenle as Mason and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Executive production is once again by Kevin Feige, directly responsible for the Cinematographic Universe at Marvel.

For Alisha Grauso, from Screenrant, these names are extremely competent in their production roles. “Black Widow shows exactly why Natasha Romanoff was the element that held the Avengers together,” she pointed out, also citing the very inventive action sequences that stand out in a moving script.

“Yelena will be the new fan favorite after this movie. Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson are phenomenal together as two “sisters” used and abused by a system they need to destroy,” she added.