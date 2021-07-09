Black Widow: Marvel Film Delves Into Natasha Romanoff

Black Widow: After a long wait on the part of Marvel fans, finally the movie Black Widow (Black Widow, in the original) was released. Available on Disney+ through Premier Access and also in some theaters, the feature brings Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson) into the spotlight.

Although there are scenes very well constructed in an emotional narrative, there are some details that need to be discussed, after all, as the heroine’s first solo film, who belonged to the Avengers group for so long, maybe her protagonism has been erased among so many others plots.

Learn more about the feature film with our full review!

Action, Adventure and Espionage: Is Black Widow Worth Watching?

Right in her first scenes, viewers visualize the Ohio of the 1990s. Natasha is then presented as a brave young woman, but who already carries a serious expression on her face. Taking care of her younger sister, Yelena, the character wants to pursue the profession of her parents, Melina (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei (David Harbor).

In this way, she is trained from a very young age, being forced to separate from her sister and discovering several questions about the world. In this new context of life, Natasha is also taught to kill. The coldness is born within her and her violent instinct is awakened.

Placing the audience in its past life, there is a leap in time that fits right after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), when Natasha is a fugitive who can no longer stand beside her fellow Avengers. It is at this point that the character discovers that the Red Room, where she was trained, still exists and is under the command of Dreykov (Ray Winstone).

However, the new agents are being chemically manipulated to become shameless assassins, even if they are deprived of freedom. In the middle of her journey, Natasha is reunited with Yelena (Florence Pugh). Together, they band together to defeat this great villain. Despite having this premise being worked on from the beginning, the film takes a while to engage in order to contextualize the viewer.

It’s as if Cate Shortland’s direction is being cautious about giving Natasha a good approach that means a lot to her dramatic construction. From this, what is put into the scene is a set of action sequences, with shootings, unexpected escapes, explosions and chases.