Black Widow: Marvel Discloses Unprecedented Scene With Prison Break

Black Widow: Marvel released this Monday (5) an unprecedented scene from the movie Black Widow (Black Widow). The new trailer features one of the most anticipated scenes by superheroine fans, with Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) piloting a helicopter. The two are flying over a prison and the Red Guardian aka Aleksei Shostakov (David Harbour) tries to escape.

Check out the scene below:

Learn more about Black Widow

Marvel’s new movie brings Johansson back to the role of Natasha as she confronts her past. A conspiracy follows the superheroine, willing to do anything to capture her. The film also shows Romanoff’s origins, in her days as a spy before she became an Avenger.

In the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU), the film’s events take place between Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Infinite War. Directed by Cate Shortland, the cast also includes Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone and O.T. Fagbenle, plus Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

Contrary to popular belief, the film may not be a definitive farewell to the character. In an interview, producer Brian Chapek stated that options are open for Natasha’s new appearance in Marvel productions despite her fate in The Avengers: Ultimatum.

The Marvel film is set to open on July 9, simultaneously in theaters and on Premier Access on the Disney+ streaming platform. To watch, it is necessary to pay an additional amount of R$69.90.

So, are you looking forward to watching Black Widow? Leave your comment below and share the article on social media!