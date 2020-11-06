Black Widow: Leaked Movie Photos, Mysterious Character

The release of Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book offers fans their first look at the mysterious character of O.T. Fagbenle, Mason

Marvel Studios presents the first look at O.T Fagbenle’s Black Widow character, Mason.

The Scarlett Johansson and Cate Shortland film has been pushed back to a May 2021 release date after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted Hollywood production and the release schedule in addition to its global repercussions.

As a result, there have been no MCU movies for over a year since Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home effectively wrapped up the Infinity Saga last year.

Black Widow premiere has fans eager

Black Widow will be the first project on the MCU Phase 4 list and will give Natasha Romanoff her long-awaited solo adventure, after more than 10 years of waiting, as we informed you in Somagnews.

To avoid the tragic death of the character in Endgame, the film takes place in the two years between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Given its prequel nature, it will retroactively feature some of the key figures in Nat’s life before she became a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and eventually an Avenger.

The film includes David Harbor’s Alexei Shoskatov / Red Guardian, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz’s Melina. Yet another confirmed cast member of the film is Mason de Fagbenle, who has been largely absent from Black Widow’s marketing.

However, thanks to the release of Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book, fans can now see the character for the first time. Aside from some photos of Mason, which includes one with Natasha.

The Black Widow selection also has other images from the film, both promotional photos and behind-the-scenes snapshots. Check them out below:

Who is the mysterious character?

It’s always been interesting why Marvel Studios would exclude Mason from their Black Widow marketing. Very little is also known about how he fits into all of this; the only official information about him is that he is Natasha’s former colleague from hers days at S.H.I.E.L.D., who is romantically interested in her.

Unfortunately, the images don’t give any additional context as to his role in the narrative, although the snapshot of him and Natasha apparently confirms the idea that he likes it.

The decision not to reveal much about Mason fueled rumors that he might be playing Taskmaster, Black Widow’s main villain, whose identity is also a mystery. Whether or not this is the case is uncertain for now, but Fagbenle was coy about it when he was previously asked about it.

Depending on when Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book was actually supposed to be released, it’s funny if it includes pertinent details about Mason or the movie in general.

Typically, special art books like this are released after the corresponding movie hits theaters, but because Black Widow was significantly delayed until May 2021, they may have had no choice but to advance its release.



