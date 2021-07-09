Black Widow: Know Who’s Who in New Marvel Movie at Disney+

Black Widow: After a long wait, MCU fans will finally be able to see a Marvel movie in theaters again. It’s been two years since the debut of Spider-Man: Far from Home, and now phase 4 begins with Black Widow, the character’s first solo feature.

The film premiered today (9), both in theaters and on Disney+ (Premier Access), and the plot follows a period when the character was away from the US, between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinite War.

Directed by Cate Shortland (The Berlin Syndrome) and screenplay by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok), from a story by Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (Two Sides of Love), the MCU film introduces new characters .

Check out the cast of Black Widow below!

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow)

Created by Don Rico in the screenplay and Don Heck in the illustration, Natasha Romanoff’s first comic book appearance was in April 1964, in the HQ Tales of Suspense #52. She is introduced as a Russian spy, Iron Man’s enemy, until she decides to switch sides and join the S.H.I.E.L.D. and, in the future, of the Avengers.

On MCU, the character was introduced in Iron Man 2 and has since appeared in eight more films, including her solo film and a brief appearance in Captain Marvel. Just like in the comics, she was trained in the Red Room, a place created by the Soviet Union to prepare the world’s greatest spies.

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

Yelena Belova was created by Devin Grayson and J.G. Jones. She first appeared in Inhumans #5 in March 1999. As with Natasha, Yelena was trained in the Red Room to become a spy and murderer. One of her missions was to kill Natasha, however, they end up becoming allies.

In the movie, Yelena goes after Natasha to resolve issues from their past, but they decide to team up to defeat a bigger threat. The character will also be MCU’s new Black Widow.