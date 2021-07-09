Black Widow: How To Watch The Marvel Movie on Disney+?

Black Widow: The film Viúva Negra opens in Brazilian cinemas and, simultaneously, on the Disney+ streaming platform, through Premier Access, this Friday (9). The film, starring Scarlett Johansson, is a solo adventure by Natasha Romanoff, a character who left the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) in The Avengers: Ultimatum.

In addition to the protagonist, the cast of the film also includes Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Yolanda Lynes, Jade Ma and O. T. Fagbenle.

If you want to know how to watch Black Widow, this is the right article for you! So you can prepare for the debut, we’ve separated everything you need to know to watch through the streaming platform.

How to watch Black Widow

To watch the movie on Disney+, you first need to have a subscriber account on the streaming platform. The monthly plan costs R$27.90 per month, while the annual plan currently has a promotional value of R$334 for R$279.90 per year. Payment for the plan can be made by credit card, debit card or PayPal.

In addition, there is also a promotional combo of Globoplay with the Disney service. In the package, the monthly subscription for both platforms costs R$43.90 per month or in 12 installments of R$29.90 in the annual plan.

Subscription frees access to the entire streaming catalog. However, new productions, such as the Marvel film, debut on the service through Premier Access. Thus, it is necessary to pay an additional fee of R$69.90 to have access to the unpublished feature.