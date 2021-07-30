Black Widow: Disney Rebuts Accusation Made by Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow: Thursday (29) was not a nice day for Black Widow’s backstage. After actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney, the film studio decided to rebut Johansson’s allegations and made a statement in which it called her insensitive to the pandemic crisis.

Scarlett Johansson’s suit against Disney

The controversy began when the actress, who plays the protagonist Natasha Romanova, decided to sue Disney – owner of Marvel Studios – for the launch choices for the film Black Widow.

According to the actress, the fact that the film studio released the feature film simultaneously on Disney + Premier Access was a breach of contract. In the process, it is written that Disney’s action intentionally violated Johansson’s contract with Marvel to avoid paying box office benefits.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the Los Angeles Supreme Court on Thursday (29), the actress lost about $50 million tied to box office benchmarks that Black Widow can’t now achieve, thanks to her release on streaming platform.

Disney Answer

In response to Scarlett Johansson’s accusations, Disney labeled the actress as an insensitive person and indifferent to the ongoing terrors of the Covid-19 pandemic. And even rebutted the accusations, claiming to have complied with all the requirements of the contract with the actress.

The movie studio commented that the process is meaningless and claimed that the actress earned an extra $20 million for the release of the feature film on the Disney+ platform. Thus, Disney maintains that this amount will still be added to the amounts linked to the box office benchmarks.

Firmly, the communiqué defined the process as “especially sad and harrowing in its relentless disregard for the dire and lingering global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”