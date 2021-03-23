Black Widow and Cruella in theaters and Disney +

Disney has announced a major change in the premiere schedule for the coming months. Featured, Black Widow and Cruella won new dates and will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney + streaming service.

Cruella is scheduled to premiere on May 28, 2021, while Black Widow has been postponed by two months and hits the screens on July 9, 2021. The films will be offered on the Premier Access of the streaming, whose rent is R $ 69, 90 in Brazil.

In addition to the new dates for Black Widow and Cruella, the calendar will have major changes from the second half of 2021. For example, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its premiere moved to September 3, 2021.

Another notable debut, the animation Luca becomes exclusive to Disney +. Without additional fees, Pixar’s production will be available on the streaming platform from June 18, 2021.

Finally, Disney also announced new dates for the films Free Guy (August 13, 2021), King’s Man: The Origin (December 22, 2021), Deep Water (January 14, 2022) and Death on the Nile ( February 11, 2022).

Flexible distribution to suit fans

Kareem Daniel, head of Disney’s distribution and entertainment division, said the ad “reflects our focus on providing options to the consumer and meeting preferences that engage the public.”

“By leveraging the flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic market that is starting to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to use the best options to deliver the Walt Disney Company’s unrivaled narrative to fans worldwide,” concluded the executive in a note. .