Black Veil Brides Announce UK Tour Dates in 2023

Tickets will go on sale at the end of this week

Black Veil Brides have shared the dates of their upcoming UK tour in 2023.

Due to the tour starting at the UEA in Norwich on February 14th, the tour will see the Californian metal band perform in nine venues and then finish at the Troxy in London.

Tickets will be available here from Friday (October 28).

The announcement of the UK tour appeared on the cover of Black Veil Bride’s 4-track EP “The Mourning”, which was released on Friday (October 21). The record was mixed and produced by Eric Ron, who collaborated with the band on their previous project “The Phantom Tomorrow”, which was released last year and included the single “Crimson Skies”.

“There’s a lot about this album that speaks to how excited we felt after some very tumultuous years as a band,” lead vocalist Andy Biersack said of the latest EP. “This is a genuine representation of how full of energy we feel. Not only as musicians, but also as friends.

“Making our previous record ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ with Eric Ron was one of the greatest experiences we had together in the studio. The reception of this album was so passionate on the part of BVB Army that we decided it wasn’t difficult to continue writing and recording with Eric and Anthony.”

The band is currently touring the US with Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills.

See the full list of Black Veil Brides UK tour dates in 2023 below.

February 2023

14 – UEA, Norwich

15 – O2 Academy, Bristol

16 – O2 Institute, Birmingham.

18 – Rock City, Nottingham

19 – NX, Newcastle

20 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

22 – Academy, Manchester

24 – O2 Town Hall, Southampton.

25 – Troxy, London