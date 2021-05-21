Black Summer: Netflix Releases Full Season 2 Trailer; Check Out!

Black Summer: Netflix released on Thursday (20) the first full trailer of the 2nd season of the zombie series Black Summer. The plot follows Rose, a mother separated from her daughter, who embarks on a dangerous journey to find her. Together with a small group of refugees, she must face a devastated and zombie-ridden world.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also released three teasers of the series last Tuesday (18).

Unlike other zombie productions, Black Summer addresses less explored aspects of survival. The cast features Jamie King, Christine Lee, Kelsy Flower, Sal Velez Jr., Nathaniel Arcand, Ty Olsson, David Haysom and Arielle Rombough. The script for the series is in the hands of Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. Schaefer was also responsible for the other post-apocalyptic series Z Nation.

The second season of Black Summer will be released on June 17 on Netflix.