Black Summer: 2nd Season Gets Premiere Date and Teasers; Look!

Black Summer: On Tuesday (18), Netflix released three teasers of the Black Summer series, creating a mood for the 2nd season of the zombie series and finally announcing when the new season will debut. The series is scheduled to return on June 17, 2021.

Black Summer is a dramatic, post-apocalyptic series that was released in April 2019. The program is a classic zombie story, following a group of people who don’t know each other and who need to come together to try to survive the zombie apocalypse and return to those who love.

Black Summer season 2 teasers

The three short videos are about one minute each and they all feature the new season’s premiere date: June 17th. All of them were posted to the Netflix Geeked Twitter account.

The first has the caption: “nowhere to hide” (nowhere to hide, in English). The video shows Rose (Jaime King) braiding Anna (Zoe Marlett) while the girl carries a gun. The two stop when listening to a zombie and decide to hide.

The second teaser released has the caption “no one to trust” (no one to trust, in English). The video features four people around a campfire. They all appear to be uncomfortable with the situation and suspicious of the person next to them. The group is also interrupted by the arrival of zombies

The third and final teaser has the caption “no way to know who will be next” (in the way to know who’s next, in English) and stars Spears (Justin Chu Cary). The character appears tired, lost in a snowy forest and shedding drops of blood.

The 2nd season of Black Summer hits the catalog of the streaming platform on June 17th.