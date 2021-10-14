Black Shark 4S Gamer Phone Is Released With 144 Hz Screen

Black Shark, a subsidiary of Xiaomi that focuses on mobile phones and accessories for gamers, announced the launch of Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro smartphones on Wednesday (13). The devices are on pre-order in China and will start to be available on the 15th, but there is still no information about the global launch.

The main difference between the variants is in the chipset. While the standard 4S uses the Snapdragon 870, the Pro model offers the powerful Snapdragon 888+.

Both devices feature an E4 AMOLED screen with 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz sampling. The panel also offers two pressure-sensitive zones and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits .

Both feature LPDDR5 RAM, but the regular variant has up to 12GB at 5500Mbps speed, and the Pro is sold with a maximum of 16GB. Both versions have 4,500 mAh batteries with 120W fast charging support.

For stills, premium cell phones guarantee a set of three cameras with an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro. There is a small difference between the main sensors of the versions: the standard uses 48 MP, and the Pro has a 64 MP solution. The selfie tool is 20 MP and is in a hole in the upper corner of the screen.

In terms of software, Android 11 is used with the Joy UI 2.8 interface. The entire lineup also has NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G and 3.5mm headphone jack.