Black Shark 4: Xiaomi Launches Global Version of Gamer Smartphone

Black Shark 4: Launched in March in China, the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro have just received the global version. The fourth generation of Chinese branded gamer smartphone brings several advances compared to previous models.

Featured, the standard version features the Snapdragon 870 chip from Qualcomm. Meanwhile, the premium variant uses the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G technology.

With great specifications, the Black Shark 4 is already a reference in the category of mobile phones for games. With quick responses, the model has a touch sampling rate of 720 Hz with a delay of 8.3 ms.

Both versions of the device use Samsung’s AMOLED E4 screen with 6.67 inches. In addition to the 144 Hz refresh rate, other features of the display are the brightness level of 1500 nits and the overall brightness of 900 nits.

Another novelty of Black Shark 4 is the magnetic pop-up buttons. With the magnetic lifting technology, the keys appear on the device’s “shoulder” during games. After finishing the matches, they are collected automatically.

Ensuring long hours of fun, the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 120W ultra-fast charge. This combination guarantees a full charge in just 17 minutes.

Prices and specifications

The standard Black Shark 4 is available in four specification variants. Check the prices below:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB of storage: US $ 436 (about R $ 2375);

8 GB RAM + 128 GB of storage: US $ 498;

12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: US $ 571;

12 GB RAM + 256 GB of storage: $ 623.

Recalling that the new smartphone from Xiaomi is one of the products with special price during Tech Mania, AliExpress event with 3 days of discounts in the technology category. Find out more here!