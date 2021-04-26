Black Shark 4 Outperformed Its Biggest Competitors In Endurance Test

Black Shark 4 was officially announced a month ago. Black Shark, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has been launching gaming phones for the last few years. The next generation Black Shark 4 seems ready to impress users once again. Many people were eagerly awaiting the endurance results of this phone, especially after several gaming phones failed the Endurance Test of the famous JerryRigEverything YouTube channel. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 and ASUS ROG Phone 5 did not do well in the standard Scratch, Burn and Warping tests performed by this channel.

Black Shark 4 this year also reached the star of the channel, Zack Nelson. Since the two devices mentioned above are direct competitors, we were wondering what the test would look like. Will the phone bend and break?

Without a doubt, the Lenovo Legion 2 and Asus ROG Phone 5 duo are powerful and offer top-notch performance when it comes to gaming. The main problem here is whether the phone in the back pocket of the trousers will remain intact if you accidentally sit on it.

Black Shark 4 looks different than its predecessor. The metal and glass X in the back is no longer there. The phone only comes with a plastic back panel. Perhaps its not-so-complex structure is the basis of its resistance to bending.

The smartphone survived the usual scratch, burn and bending tests. What Zack Nelson noticed was that the side fingerprint sensor had somehow degraded after being scratched several times. This isn’t exactly annoying because the phone still works generally.

Could Xiaomi Black Shark 4 be another great option when it comes to gaming? It seems so. This Android-based gaming phone comes with a separate cooling fan that keeps the system always cool or can be used when the phone gets hot, especially when playing games.