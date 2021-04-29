Black Shark 4: Gamer Phone With Mechanical Button and Fast Charging

Black Shark 4: Last month, Black Shark, a leading gaming technology company, unveiled its latest smartphones for gaming in China: the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro.

Developed for the casual and enthusiastic gamer audience, the Black Shark 4 models are equipped with new features and technology aimed at an exclusive and innovative experience.

Mechanical pop-up buttons that mimic the shape of a video game controller

The Black Shark 4 models feature pop-up mechanical buttons that imitate the format of a video game controller and that guarantee more precision to the actions performed in mobile games based on touch on the screen. Using a new magnetic lifting technology, the components provide consumers with incomparable tactile control and integrate perfectly with the aerodynamic body of the device.

While particularly useful for gambling, these buttons can also serve as shortcuts for capturing images and videos of content displayed on displays and more, all for more convenient everyday use.

Ultra-fast 120 W charging and 4,500 mAh battery

The new series has a 4.5 mAh super battery and 120 W ultra-fast charging to keep gaming and entertainment sessions going all day. In addition, the Black Shark 4 component reaches its maximum load (100%) in just 16 minutes, while the Black Shark 4 Pro requires only 15 minutes.

High performance for games

Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro are equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 870 and Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 888, respectively, the next generation in processing performance for mobile phones. As a curiosity, the Snapdragon 888 is built on an advanced 5 nm process for unmatched performance and low power consumption, combined with the complete set of Snapdragon Elite Gaming ™ technologies.

In turn, both come standard with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash storage for incredible memory speeds. In fact, the Black Shark 4 Pro is the first smartphone to present enterprise-class storage solutions through the arrayed system and RAMDISK disk accelerator, allowing games and applications to load and run faster than ever.

144 Hz ultra-responsive display

In addition to vivid colors and breathtaking clarity, the Samsung AMOLED 6.67-inch displays on the Black Shark 4 models offer an amazing 144 Hz refresh rate, ensuring the smoothest frame rates for mobile games on the market. In addition, a touch sampling rate of up to 720 Hz gives the Black Shark 4 the shortest delay in the industry, just 8.3 milliseconds, as well as the shortest response delay, 24 milliseconds. This means that it is the best performing smartphone touch ever. With that in mind, players can manually choose the screen refresh rate – 60 Hz, 90 Hz or 120 Hz – for different needs.

For more interactive gameplay, the Black Shark 4 Pro screen is equipped with Master Touch 5.0, which supports a variety of custom functions based on the pressure applied.

Cinematic audio

To bring the best audio experience to reality, the Black Shark 4 has dual symmetry speakers and a large sound cavity, introducing surprisingly bold reproduction. This unique design provides spatial stereo effect, even when the player is not wearing headphones. Result: Black Shark 4 Pro is ranked as a leader in the DXOMARK benchmarks.

What’s more, aiming to create a more immersive entertainment experience, Black Shark teamed up with senior engineers from DTS, Cirrus Logic and AAC Technology, makers of the industry’s most powerful sound effects, to design optimized features related to scene scenes. specific games. Finally, for noise reduction, the Black Shark team worked with Elephant Sound and implemented the intelligent “Vocplus Gaming” algorithm, effectively eliminating environmental noise and unwanted echoes.

Enhanced JOY UI 12.5 and Shark Space

Based on MIUI 12.5, the new JOY UI 12.5 combines the best mobile operating system with the most professional gaming experience. In addition, the enhanced Shark Space game mode allows gamers to control the connection and performance features, temporarily blocking distractions, such as calls and text messages. In short, it is your personalized space for games.

Liquid cooling

The new series adopts a new generation of sandwich liquid cooling, which controls the temperature of the 5G network chip, SoC and 120 W charging chipset independently, ensuring maximum cooling and performance. In fact, the system’s capacity has increased by more than 30% when compared to the previous generation, ensuring stable performance even in intense online games or ultra-fast loading.

Gamer design

Featuring a bold new design language and made of glass, the Black Shark 4 smartphones usher in a major update. Compared to previous Black Shark devices, the new minimalist look is simpler and more sophisticated while maintaining the characteristic “X Core” aspect of the brand.

Triple camera

The launches come equipped with a main camera of 64 MP, a wide-angle lens of 8 MP and a macro of 5 MP. Capabilities of 60 frames per second, 4K definition images, super-night scene functionality, PD technology with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and much more can be cited. In addition, the Black Shark 4 Pro supports HDR10 + video recording – and the innovative mechanical buttons can also be used for camera control, photo capture and zoom adjustment functions.

Professional gaming accessories

Along with the revelation of the Black Shark 4 line, the company announced two new exclusive accessories: the Black Shark FunCooler 2 Pro “and the Black Shark 3.5 mm headphones.

Powered by a USB-C connector, the Black Shark FunCooler 2 Pro features a new LED display that shows information related to the smartphone’s temperature. In addition, semiconductor cooling chips increase the efficiency of the action by 15% when compared to the previous generation, and the novelty is 25% quieter. In turn, the RGB lighting effect has been fully updated to coordinate with visuals displayed on the phone’s screen. Price: 199 yuan.

The 3.5mm Black Shark headphones will be launched in two variants: normal and Pro. Made of premium zinc alloy, the connector features a compact elbow design, allowing the public to play wirelessly in the way. Price: 149 yuan (normal) or 249 yuan (Pro).

