Black Shark 4 fast charges confirmed: 50% charge in 5 min

The Black Shark 4 series will be officially released tomorrow. Xiaomi’s game-focused sub-brand expects to meet consumers with two ambitious devices. First of all, these phones, which stand out with their powerful processor, also have ambitious features in charging. The company has now shared some details on this issue with users before the launch.

Black Shark 4 fast charging confirmed

Making an announcement from its official account today, Black Shark confirmed that the new player phones will come with 120W fast charging. In addition, these phones will also have a 6A cable charger with 120W support in the box. It seems that the company will not join the list of companies that keep up with the environmentally friendly products trend for a while.

This poster shared by Black Shark also confirms that the devices will come with a 4,500 mAh battery. In addition, according to the official statement, this battery will be able to charge up to 50% in 5 minutes. However, how this will affect the battery in terms of health is a mystery for now.

Other leaked features

According to previously leaked information, Black Shark 4 series, respectively; It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets. Among them, Snapdragon 888 is preferred in the Pro model, while the lower feature Snapdragon 870 will be preferred in the standard model. In addition, the entry model Shark 4 will carry the title of the first player phone with Snapdragon 870.

In terms of screen, the new Black Shark series will come with the E4 AMOLED panel provided by Samsung. This 6.67-inch screen will also support a brightness of up to 1300 nits. First of all, let’s not go without mentioning the refresh rate. Because in the game monster devices of the brand; Up to 144Hz refresh, up to 720Hz sampling rate will be included. This promises flawless fluidity to mobile players even in harsh conditions.