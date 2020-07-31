Black Shark 3S, Xiaomi smartphone, available in China

The Chinese market has just received another option of smartphone gamer with the launch of Black Shark 3S, developed by Xiaomi in partnership with Tencent Games – which offers titles from Epic Games, Blizzard, Activision, Garena and other developers. Costing from 3,999 yuan (approximately R $ 3,000 in direct conversion), the device comes in two colors, Skyfall Black and Crystal Blue.

Carrying a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standard, its 6.67-inch AMOLED display has a 120 Hz refresh rate, 270 Hz touch sample rate, response rate 17 ms touch speed, game refresh rate optimization, DC dimming (which reduces harmful light emission), blue light filter and fingerprint sensor on the screen.

Speaking of battery, the novelty features a 4,720 mAh component with support for 65 W fast charging via USB Type C and 18 W magnetic charging. In addition, storage can vary – and the larger the more investment is needed. The basics come with 128 GB, but there are those with 256 GB for 4,299 yuan (R $ 3,200) and with 512 GB for 4,799 yuan (R $ 3,500).

Other features and additional accessories

With a design identical to its predecessor, the Black Shark 3S is relatively heavy (222 grams) and large – presenting dimensions of 168.72 x 77.33 x 10.42 mm. Finally, the device has a symmetrical triangular module on the rear for cameras and components for magnetic charging.

To enhance the consumer experience, the company also launched accessories that can be purchased separately, such as additional controls, gamepads and finger sleeves – all compatible with most versions of Android, since the launch runs on Joy UI 12 based on Android 10.



