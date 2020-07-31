Black Shark 3S introduced! Here are the features and price

Xiaomi has introduced a new phone that will delight mobile gamers. Black Shark 3S features and price were announced by the company. As with previous devices of the series, this product manages to attract attention at the hardware point. However, the price of the phone can upset consumers.

Black Shark 3S features

Xiaomi’s player phone screen; It has AMOLED technology, 120 Hz refresh rate and 270 Hz touch sensitivity. The screen size of the device was announced as 6.67 inches. When we look at the design of the phone, we do not see a notched structure. A similar look to the design we see in the Samsung Galaxy S8 + and S9 family welcomes us.

After the Black Shark 3S features and price were announced, the most important point was the hardware side. Powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor for Qualcomm’s flagship devices, the phone comes with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. On the storage side, the device; It has three options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

On the back of the phone, there is a triple camera setup. The 64 Megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 5 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the device is a 20 Megapixel camera.

The interface of this device, which is aimed at gamers, is also customized according to the area it caters to. Thanks to JOYUI 12, the customized version of MIUI 12, users will be able to access various features such as 3D sound and game vibration.

Black Shark 3S price

The price of the device, which attracts attention with its hardware and other features that can make players happy, has also been announced. Telephone; It will have a price tag of $ 575 for 128GB storage, $ 615 for 256GB storage, and $ 690 for 512GB storage. It does not seem that the price will be very attractive if the device is not yet clear whether it will come to our country.



