BLACK PINK Begins a World Tour in Seoul, Jenny Performs an Unreleased Solo Song

BLACKPINK started their world tour in Seoul, where band member Jenny delighted fans with a performance of an unreleased solo song — see footage, setlist and more below.

The K-pop group started their tour in support of their second album “Born Pink” on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK will play one more show today (October 16) before heading to North America with a series of concerts.

Then the band members Jisoo, Jenny, Rose and Lisa will visit Europe to complete the year 2022. The band also plans to perform in Australia, Singapore and Thailand in 2023.

According to their label YG Entertainment, this is “the largest world tour in the history of a female k-pop group.”

BLACKPINK played their 23-song set, which included most of their new album, as well as solo work by some of the band members, for fans who were able to hear some live debuts. Among them were the tracks “Born Pink”, “Typa Girl” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah”, as well as Roze’s solo song “Hard To Love”.

In addition, Jenny performed the unreleased solo track “Moonlight”. You can see footage of this performance along with other clips below.

According to the record on Setlist FM, the band performed the following tracks.

BLACKPINK’s setlist:

‘How You Like That’

‘Pretty Savage’

‘Whistle’

‘Don’t Know What To Do’

‘Lovesick Girls’

‘Kill This Love’

‘Crazy Over You’

‘Playing With Fire’

‘Tally’

‘Pink Venom’

‘Liar’ (Camila Cabello cover) (Jisoo, solo)

‘Moonlight’ (Jennie, solo, unreleased)

‘Hard To Love’ (Rosé, solo)

‘On The Ground’ (Rosé, solo)

‘LALISA’ (Lisa, solo)

‘MONEY’ (Lisa, solo)

‘Shut Down’

‘Typa Girl’

‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’

‘Forever Young’

‘BOOMBAYAH’

‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’

‘As If It’s Your Last’

Last month, BLACKPINK became the first female k-pop group to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

On September 25, Billboard announced that the quartet’s second studio album “Born Pink” debuted atop the weekly Billboard 200 album chart for the week ending September 22. the first female group since 2008 to do so.

Meanwhile, the band also became the first k-pop group to receive a nomination for best video at the MTV Europe Music Awards next month.