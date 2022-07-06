Black Panther’s New Claws Are His Most Brutal In Marvel History

Warning! Spoilers for Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1 from Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Black Panther has just received a massive armor upgrade thanks to Iron Man and Doctor Strange, which makes his signature claws more brutal than ever before. In the recent trailer for Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1 from Marvel Comics, Stephen Strange talks about the updates he made to T’Challa’s mechanical armor, detailing how he made the hero’s weapons even more pompous.

Marvel Comics’ Mech Strike Monster Hunters is the latest chapter in the adventures of the Avengers in their huge armor made by Iron Man. In the new series, Doctor Doom and Loki are among the villains who acquired one of the Kraken’s Eyes and used a magical artifact to transform into giant monsters. With the help of Doctor Strange, who has another Eye, the most powerful heroes of the Earth become monsters themselves, merging with their armor. Among the most notable improvements of the hero is the Black Panther, whose claws change significantly in his fur.

In the new trailer for Marvel’s Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1, created by Christos Gage, Paco Diaz, Dono Sanchez-Almara and Corey Petit from Marvel Comics’ VC, Doctor Strange talks about the armor upgrade he gave Black Panther. To fight the evil monster villains, the Archmage used the Eye of the Kraken to turn T’Challa’s armor into a weapon to destroy monsters. His new features include a sword-like weapon coming out of his hand, wings with sharp spokes, spikes all over his armor, and extended claws that make his vibranium weapons more brutal than ever.

While Black Panther and the Avengers’ monster upgrades should help them turn the tide against their equally powerful villains, Doctor Strange, using the Kraken’s Eye to give them a power boost, may come back to bite him. The magic relic isn’t exactly stable, and its powers can mess up the Avengers and eventually create more enemies that need to be stopped. Considering how strong Black Panther’s new armor is now, stopping him and his powerful claws won’t be easy if magic sets him up against his teammates.

However, Doctor Strange’s updates make Black Panther and the Avengers very prepared for the upcoming battle against monster-sized villains. T’Challa’s power-ups are among the most impressive to date, as the advanced mechanical armor made of vibranium with numerous incredible characteristics should be able to inflict serious damage to his evil opponents. Thanks to its new elongated claws, the Black Panther can maintain its signature style of hand-to-hand combat, destroying those who stand in its way. Now all the Avengers can only hope that the magic embedded in them will not set them against each other, because they have everything they need to win.