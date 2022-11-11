Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review: Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Lives On

Marvel is returning to the big screens.

This is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Week here at ReelBlend. Before we delve into our thoughts, we’ll take a look at viewers’ expectations regarding the continuation of the Marvel project, where we think the box office of the first weekend will end.

We give our detailed reviews in our spoiler-free section, so don’t be afraid. But if you’ve seen the movie, stay here to hear our full spoiler thoughts on what’s going on in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” We discuss the film’s approach to Chadwick Boseman’s demise and how the film expresses grief with its own parallel story. We will get acquainted with the new character Namor, his people and the further consequences of the story of this film for the MCU.

Timestamps (only approximately)

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:06:26 – Black Panther Box Office forecasts

00:23:22 – Black Panther Review (no spoilers)

00:39:03 – Black Panther Spoilers

01:19:23 – Our favorite Marvel Hero Duo

01:28:56 – End

