Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Michaela Coel Joins The Cast and Rumors Soar

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The actress and singer confirms her signing for the new Marvel Studios movie in an unknown role, although rumors already point to Storm.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently began production in Atlanta, something that does not prevent new names from being added to its cast. So much so, that it has just been confirmed that the actress, singer and screenwriter Michaela Coel is the latest signing for a very special film that will be a tribute to the sadly deceased Chadwick Boseman, according to those responsible. Of course, at the moment it is unknown what role the actress famous for her performances in Black Earth Rising or Chewing Gum will play, in addition to her film Could destroy you, for which she has received four Primetime Emmy nominations, three of which for her I work as a director, screenwriter and actress.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever starts filming

This is how the Variety medium collects it, as we say, without mentioning at any time the role that Michaela will play; Although the announcement of her signing has not gone unnoticed by fans and social networks, where it is pointed out that the actress may be the new Storm of the UCM, the mutant of the X-Men with weather powers that, in addition, has a relationship close with the figure of Black Panther and Wakanda in the comics.

Of course, they are only speculation, since there is no indication that mutants are introduced in the Black Panther sequel, although it would not be far-fetched at all. However, Michaela Coel is the second new addition to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, whose role in the film is also unknown, although it has long been pointed out that he can give life to Namor, king of Atlantis, after the wink about an earthquake on the ocean floor in Avengers Endgame.

Be that as it may, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is taking shape ahead of its theatrical release scheduled for July 8, 2022.