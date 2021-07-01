Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Marvel Movie Started Production

Black Panther: According to the American magazine Variety, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, confirmed the start of production of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, this Tuesday (29). The recordings will take place at Pinewood Studios, in Atlanta, and there is no release forecast for the film yet.

Learn more about the production of Black Panther 2

At an event for the release of Black Widow, Ryan Coogler, director of the Marvel film, all actors and actresses from the original cast are involved in the production. For him, it’s very sad to be back without Chadwick Boseman, but everyone is excited to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and relive Wakanda’s trajectory for the public. “We want to make Chad proud,” he said.

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020 from complications from colon cancer. The disease was diagnosed in 2016 and, since then, the artist has been undergoing treatment, even during the recordings of Pantera Negra. In addition to the Marvel film, the actor is also known for titles such as The Ultimate Voice of the Blues, Dead End Crime, James Brown and 42 – The Story of a Legend.

Out of respect for the actor, the producers decided that the protagonist T’Challa will not be played by any other artist and the film will have a great tribute to Boseman.

In February of this year, Ryan Coogler signed a five-year exclusive contract with the Walt Disney Company. With this, in addition to the film’s sequel, the filmmaker will also develop a series about the Wakanda universe for the Disney+ streaming platform.

Back in the Marvel universe will be actors Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett. Directing and scripting are by Ryan Coogler. New production information should be revealed soon, so keep an eye on the site for more!

Did you like the news about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Leave your comment below and share the article on social media!