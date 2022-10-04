Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler Says He Almost Quit Filmmaking After Chadwick Boseman’s Death

The death of Chadwick Bozeman almost forced Ryan Coogler out of the film industry.

Ryan Coogler faces the monumental task of creating and directing “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” He lost his friend and main character Chadwick Bozeman in 2020 during the creation of the anticipated sequel. Bozeman’s death changed the image of the Marvel superhero that he and Coogler created together. After the demise of his late friend, the Oscar-nominated director wanted to pay tribute to him by moving the growing franchise forward. While fans are eagerly awaiting what Coogler has in store for Wakanda, he has been discussing whether to completely abandon the sequel and Hollywood. The director of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” explained why he almost quit filmmaking after Bozeman’s death.

The absence of the Black Panther star in the film left a serious hole among the cast and crew. But his departure shocked the director more than fans expected. But that shouldn’t be surprising, given that Coogler explained that filming without Bozeman was the hardest thing for him. Before he got behind the camera, he wasn’t sure if he would ever want to star in a sequel or in another movie. The director of “Black Panther” explained to EW why he almost quit the entertainment industry.

At some point I thought: “I’m leaving this business.” I didn’t know if I could make another movie, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurts a lot. I thought, “Dude, how could I open up to such feelings again?”

Thinking about his future in Hollywood after such a personal loss was understandable. Grief will make anyone rethink various aspects of their life. For Coogler, the loss of an Oscar nominee was not so much about business as about the connection they had established. It seemed that the director had lost his muse in Bozeman. As the director of “Black Panther” mentioned, he didn’t want to collaborate with another actor just to break his heart again.

Since Coogler doubted that he would star in another movie again, he decided to review old videos of him and Bozeman together, as well as interviews with the late actor. It is reported that viewing the footage allowed him to hear Bozeman speak for the Marvel franchise. After hearing how his late friend pushes the director of the Fruitvale station to “continue” with “Black Panther 2”.

Thankfully, the film’s producer was able to move forward while paying tribute to the late actor, as seen in the emotional new trailer. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” promises to be a major hit as Coogler and Marvel keep the identity of the new Black Panther a secret. In the film, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke will return to Wakanda. Marvel fans will also get to know Namor Tenocha Huerta and Dominic Thorne’s Riri Williams. Fans are eager to return to a fictional country, and some even review Marvel movies in order before catching a new release.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released in theaters on November 11. The sequel will be the final part of the fourth phase before the premiere of the rest of the Marvel films, which will premiere in the next few years. Meanwhile, new films will be released in cinemas in 2022.