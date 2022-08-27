Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Letitia Wright Talk about How Shurik Copes with T&Challa&Death

The Marvel cinematic universe is a very popular franchise, covering both television and film projects. One of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the next installment of which is coming to the big screen. And Letitia Wright from “Black Panther 2” recently told how her character Shuri copes with the death of T’Challa in the film.

The emotional stakes for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” seem high, as the film pays homage to the character of T’Challa and honors the memory of actor Chadwick Bozeman. The actors teased how emotional the filming of the blockbuster was, and this can certainly be seen in the first teaser. Letitia Wright has returned as the fan-favorite character Shuri and recently told Black Girl Nerds at Comic-Con in San Diego about where the head of Princess Wakanda is at the beginning of Ryan Coogler’s sequel. According to her,

Shuri is definitely absorbed in her work. The loss of her brother makes her so absorbed in her work that she creates on another level, actually on a higher level. So there are so many new technologies to look forward to, and I think this is her favorite place at the moment. For example: “How do I process this?” And she just throws all her energy, especially into technology. So, there are many interesting novelties that are worth paying attention to.

Is it November already? The Wakanda nation is known for its advanced technology based on vibranium and the genius of Shuri. And it seems that exciting new events are waiting for us in Black Panther 2, apparently as a direct response to the loss experienced by the character of Letitia Wright. And since Iron Heart is expected to debut in the upcoming film before its spin-off on Disney+, there is no limit to the possibilities of new technologies.

Letitia Wright’s comments at Comic-Con in San Diego came shortly after the first trailer for the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released to the masses. He instantly gained a lot of views on YouTube, and fans reviewed and analyzed the footage, trying to decipher the upcoming blockbuster. Despite this, the content of the sequel remains largely a mystery.

As you can tell from this limited frame, it looks like Wakanda is going to war in Black Panther 2. Because we see the enemy coming from the sea in the form of Namor-submariner Tenoch Huerta. Little is known about how Ryan Coogler approaches this story, but fans have been waiting for years to see this character finally join the shared universe.

Of course, the other big question surrounding “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is exactly who is dressed in the final moments of the trailer. Whoever wears the mantle of the Panther will presumably also rule Wakanda, and there are a number of suitable candidates. The most popular of them are Shuri, Okoye or M’baka.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released in theaters on November 11. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.