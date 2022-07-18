“Black Panther” Star Reflects on Making an MCU Movie with Chadwick Bozeman

Viewers aren’t the only ones missing the late star’s presence, as “Black Panther” star Daniel Kaluuya reflects on making a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with Chadwick Bozeman. Kaluuya starred in the first film as V’Kabi, the confidant of the main character Bozeman and his best friend, as well as the husband of Okoye from Danai Gurira. V’Kabi, the head of the security service of the Wakanda border tribe, comes into conflict with T’Challa after learning that he failed to catch Ulysses Clo, who killed his parents, and first helps Killmonger in his rise to power when he delivers a dead body to Klau, but eventually gives up when confronted by Okoye during the final battle of the movie.

In early reports on the development of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kaluuya was supposed to return as V’Kabi for the MCU sequel, along with Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke. as M’buck and Angela Bassett as Ramonda. The production of the film faced a number of obstacles, namely Bozeman’s death from colon cancer in the midst of development, as well as various delays and stoppages related to COVID-19, and Wright’s multiple injuries during filming. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” finally wrapped up last March, but two stars were noticeably absent from the set, and one talks about her time in the first film.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Kaluuya reflected on the creation of “Black Panther” with Chadwick Bozeman. The star recalled his “amazing” experience working on the first MCU movie and with the late star, and it’s difficult for him to discuss the upcoming sequel both in Bozeman’s absence and his own. See what Kaluuya said below:

“If I said something, people would be very disappointed. That’s how I feel about it. I think people will be disappointed. They don’t want to be spoiled. They are surprised by everything that will happen. That’s what was amazing about the first one. What can you say? Legally, and I mean that in a real sense, what can you say? Watching him do the first one, knowing what I know, knowing what everyone [now knows], you just look at him in a different stratosphere. As a character, as a person. I mean…”

Bozeman’s death shocked the world in mid-2020 due to its unexpected nature, as the late “Black Panther” star hid her battle with colon cancer from the public. Most of the cast and crew of the upcoming sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reflected on the time when they worked with Bozeman on the original film, and that his absence is working on a new film with co-writer/director Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore. describing the pressure to honor Bozeman. Kaluuya’s comments about working with Bozeman on the original Black Panther film echo what his former colleagues have said in the past, praising the late star’s performance as an MCU hero and touching behind-the-scenes personality.

Kaluuya’s reflections on working with Chadwick Bozeman on the original “Black Panther” movie came shortly after the star confirmed that he would not return to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” due to scheduling conflicts with his reunion with Jordan Peele. No. Although Kaluuya may not return in the MCU sequel, the film should still include not only most of the original cast, but also introduce several major players of the future MCU, including Dominique Thorne as Ironheart before her solo Disney+ series and Tenoch Huerta as the unknown villain of the film, according to rumors. Namora. Viewers can look forward to Kaluuya’s return to the big screen when Nope hits theaters this Friday.