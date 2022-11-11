“Black Panther” star Florence Kasumba in training with “strong” Chadwick Boseman

“Having someone work so hard and being such a great role model set the tone”
Florence Kasumba recalled training with the late Chadwick Bozeman for Black Panther, noting that he was “so strong” and inspired her to infinity.
The actress, who reprises her role as Ayo in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” told in a new video interview that his work ethic and strength made her work hard both mentally and physically, which helped her in filming the 2022 sequel.
Kasumba reflects on the early days of filming Wakanda Forever. Bozeman, who played T’Challa, the king of Wakanda in the 2018 Marvel movie and the MCU, died in 2020 after a secret battle with cancer.
“When we work in Wakanda, it’s like working with a family, because it’s not the first time we get together,” Kasumba said of the first few days of filming “Wakanda Forever” in 2021.
She continued, “[It was] very different circumstances, but in the end, you know, it was a safe bubble because we felt the same way and we had to face a lot of pain. But there was also a lot of support from the producers and other actors.”
Speaking about her preparation for the role with Bozeman, Kasumba said: “When you train together, it’s a completely different way than just coming to work, hearing “action” and acting. This way you will get to know your colleges on a completely different basis.
Florence Kasumba in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“And he was so strong and so technical. And, for example, I also do tai chi and a lot of what he does – or did — I understood. The fact that someone works so hard and is such a great role model set the tone back then, in 2016/2017, so by the time I came or in 2021, when we started working on this production, “Black Panther 2”, I was already ready.
“I was just ready to continue to be excellent, to strive for the best, without restrictions. Just getting the best out of me.”
Meanwhile, Rihanna shared another new song from the soundtrack to the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — listen to “Born Again” here.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is already in theaters