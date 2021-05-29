Black Panther: Okoye, by Danai Gurira, To Have spin-off Series on Disney+

Black Panther: Marvel series on Disney+ continue to be announced to the public. And as released recently, through a report by lawyer Jamie Mandelbaum, the character Okoye, General Dora Milaje de Wakanda, played by Danai Gurira in Black Panther (2018), will win a spin-off series on streaming.

Okoye also appeared in Avengers: Infinite War and Avengers: Ultimatum, but her personal history has so far been little explored on the MCU. It is noteworthy that the character will also be in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, direct sequel to the first film.

Jamie Mandelbaum’s reports were shared by The Hollywood Reporter and point out that the actress has already negotiated her participation in upcoming Marvel productions. Information on this project, however, is still scarce, given that it has not yet been officially announced.

Although Okoye is a relatively new character in Marvel Comics, first appearing in the Black Panthers comics in the 1990s, she is a fan favorite on MCU, particularly for the charisma and acting of Danai Gurira.

Okoye: Learn more about Wakanda’s character who will win series spin-off

Okoye is the imposing leader of the Dora Milaje group, also known as the fearless warriors who served as personal security guards for T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and other fighters from the kingdom of Wakanda. Her figure is quite important for the hero’s narrative context, in addition to having returned in cameos in the Avengers saga.

She also had a turbulent relationship with W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya), something quite shocking in her trajectory. In that sense, a consistent drama focused on Okoye’s origins can be an excellent choice for fans of the original comics, exploring certain nuances that haven’t yet gained prominence.

Now, the great expectation is to know if Ryan Coogler, responsible for the films of the Black Panther and the series in development about Wakanda, is somehow connected to the production. Most likely, Gurira will appear with her character in all of them.

Let’s wait for more news!